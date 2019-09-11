Eagle Global Advisors Decreased By $40.91 Million Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position; Charah Solutions (CHRA) Shorts Up By 9.72%

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) had an increase of 9.72% in short interest. CHRA’s SI was 496,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.72% from 452,700 shares previously. With 84,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)’s short sellers to cover CHRA’s short positions. The SI to Charah Solutions Inc’s float is 6.41%. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.0265 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5065. About 650 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 69.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 997,860 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 446,690 shares with $18.56 million value, down from 1.44 million last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 91,214 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources Corp has $60 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 21.91% above currents $39.58 stock price. Targa Resources Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) stake by 35,670 shares to 154,550 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) stake by 26,223 shares and now owns 63,123 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 10,756 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 48,600 were accumulated by Shanda Asset Hldg Limited. 4,446 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Payden & Rygel holds 506,800 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,393 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.51 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 43,184 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 206,786 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,882 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

