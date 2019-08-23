Eagle Global Advisors Cut Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Franklin Resources Common Stock Usd0.10 (BEN) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (BEN) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 792,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.61M, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Franklin Resources Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 2.01M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 41,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 433,820 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 475,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 416,524 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 76,330 shares to 95,233 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A Common Stock Usd0.001 by 199,736 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $60.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Incorporated Common Stock Npv by 232,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 110,277 shares. 17,500 were reported by Insight 2811. Gallagher Fiduciary Ltd Company reported 8.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pggm Invs holds 464,800 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc owns 38,364 shares. 15,200 were reported by M&T Bank Corporation. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.7% stake. Td Asset Mgmt has 93,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 300 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 6,287 shares. Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 11,379 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.03% or 351,348 shares.