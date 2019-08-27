Eagle Global Advisors Cut By $347,085 Its Lear (LEA) Position; Majesco (MJCO) Shorts Increased By 41.89%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,571 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 76,947 shares with $10.44M value, down from 79,518 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $6.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 356,309 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) had an increase of 41.89% in short interest. MJCO’s SI was 37,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.89% from 26,500 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)’s short sellers to cover MJCO’s short positions. The SI to Majesco’s float is 0.53%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 5,263 shares traded. Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) has risen 22.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MJCO News: 31/05/2018 – Majesco Research Offers Insights for L&A and Group Insurers to Build Unique Playbooks to Transform to Digital Insurance 2.0; 03/05/2018 – Majesco Announces the Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite; 14/03/2018 – Kookmin Best Insurance Company Selects Majesco CloudInsurer; 13/03/2018 Leading Insurer in Malaysia Selects Majesco Digital Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Majesco, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MJCO); 21/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Majesco Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release; 27/03/2018 – MAJESCO GETS DEAL FROM TIER-1 GLOBAL INSURER FOR BILLING; 22/05/2018 – Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad Selects Majesco Distribution Management and Majesco Digital Solutions; 27/03/2018 – MAJESCO SAYS U.S. UNIT WON CONTRACT FOR BILLING SOFTWARE; 05/04/2018 – Tier One Specialty Insurer Signs an Application Management Services Agreement for Three Years with Majesco

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $365.18 million. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty , life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. It has a 47.75 P/E ratio. The firm provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.54M for 6.81 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

