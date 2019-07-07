Eagle Global Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Transcanada (TRP); As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Valuation Rose, Ellington Management Group Lowered Position

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 438,320 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, up from 430,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 676,553 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.56 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. FITB’s profit will be $483.23 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 22,600 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 133,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Payment Services Boost U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Early Access Loan Case Revived by Federal Court – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tanner to Step Away from Chief Administrative Officer Role at Fifth Third Bancorp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 202,375 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $33.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,435 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).