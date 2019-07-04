Eagle Global Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL); Inca Investments Raised Its Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $12.81 Million as Shares Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 745,890 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 6.60M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 223,977 shares to 282,072 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 316,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.71M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares to 6.72 million shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,312 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).