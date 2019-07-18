Eagle Global Advisors Boosted Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake by $20.93 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Upped Position by $734,080

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 342,965 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,683 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 55,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 1.42 million shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communication owns 5,157 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 23,244 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 0.84% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 3,624 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 48,335 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Hawaii-based State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 800 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 658,735 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 6,050 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management has 4,321 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 401,689 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 17,299 shares. 18,274 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 6,169 shares to 299,414 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 22,152 shares to 180,363 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 223,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,072 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).