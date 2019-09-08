Eagle Global Advisors Boosted Ing Groep N V (ING) Position by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Blb&B Advisors Maintains Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 86,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The hedge fund held 521,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 434,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 2.83 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 9,568 shares as the company's stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 23,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 149,623 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $45.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11,136 shares to 178,175 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 14,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,486 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).