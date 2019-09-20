Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.26 N/A 0.20 79.65 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.20 N/A 1.25 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Malvern Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.9% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.73% are Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.