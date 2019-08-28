Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Contrasting side by side

Both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.21 N/A 0.20 79.65 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.41 N/A 3.24 11.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Home Bancorp Inc. Home Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Home Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.4% are Home Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48% Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Home Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.