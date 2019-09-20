Eagle Capital Management Trimmed Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding as Market Value Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Mig Capital Decreased Its Stake by $11.71 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 193,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879.87M, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $194.22. About 529,657 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 158,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 486,806 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.09 million, down from 645,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.85 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mig Cap Ltd Co reported 486,806 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 167,827 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services holds 62,701 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pitcairn owns 13,357 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 329 shares. Weik Management holds 0.36% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 10,270 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 192 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.03% or 5,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 38,968 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Smithfield Tru Com holds 2,632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Llc has 35,432 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.95 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,934 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $913.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 191,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).