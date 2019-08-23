Eagle Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Marriott International (MAR) by $20.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $59.87 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 162,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 9.52M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, down from 9.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 106,198 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 199,304 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Group invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,613 shares. First Personal Serv reported 1,969 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 0.26% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 32,405 were reported by Donaldson Capital Llc. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.63% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,107 shares. Haverford Tru reported 2,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 219,291 shares. Nordea reported 0.07% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 6,688 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru, a Washington-based fund reported 282 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.06% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 178,612 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 416,678 shares to 38.35 million shares, valued at $928.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 31.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 6.47 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,980 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Company has 14,908 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Prescott General has 265,370 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 163,698 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank Trust accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,794 shares. 151 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 106 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brown Advisory owns 1,166 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 55,216 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 700 shares. North Star Inv Management reported 85 shares.