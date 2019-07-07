Eagle Capital Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Raised by $96.95 Million; Edgestream Partners LP Decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Position by $7.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 276,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,201 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 405,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.03 million shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY ABERCROMBIE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q U.S. Sales Rose 13% to $774.6M; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q COMP SALES UP 9%, EST. UP 8.4%

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank N A invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 3,294 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co owns 18,622 shares. Global Endowment Limited Partnership accumulated 3,940 shares. Value Advisers Limited accumulated 752,322 shares. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 769 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amer Ins Tx owns 58,900 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc stated it has 2.5% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baskin Financial Service Inc owns 1.58% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 44,474 shares. 29 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. 115,284 are held by American Gru Incorporated Inc. Grand Jean Management Incorporated stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The California-based Rbf Cap Limited Com has invested 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares to 9.23M shares, valued at $1.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 643,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,519 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

