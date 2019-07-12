Eagle Capital Management Raised Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); Destination Wealth Management Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position as Share Value Rose

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 65.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 3,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $168.85. About 8.72M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 3.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 23.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 4.52 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89M shares to 23,853 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,167 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg invested in 46,439 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 595,084 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc owns 13,500 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Com reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Longview (Guernsey) holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21.03M shares. Moreover, Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or has 1.55% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 74,705 shares. Bright Rock Capital has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Payden & Rygel has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 811,157 shares. 2,636 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bartlett Com Limited Com holds 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 103,593 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 5,732 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.36 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.