Eagle Capital Management Raised By $2.17 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shorts Down By 28.96%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) had a decrease of 28.96% in short interest. ASMB’s SI was 894,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.96% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 330,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s short sellers to cover ASMB’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 361,488 shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 0.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 50,536 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 15.41M shares with $675.22 million value, up from 15.36 million last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $70.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAY PACKAGE W/96% IN FAVOR; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 07/05/2018 – EUSKALTEL SA EKTL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.70 FROM EUR 8.60; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. The company has market cap of $273.83 million. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap LP has 0.78% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,136 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westpac Banking stated it has 187,012 shares. Mrj Capital holds 55,739 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc stated it has 300 shares. Parkside Bancorp And holds 2,617 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Community Natl Bank Of Raymore invested in 0.11% or 6,540 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.72 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 4.07 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 610 shares. Syntal Capital Lc holds 8,441 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt accumulated 2,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).