Eagle Capital Management Lowered Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by $1.42 Million; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Boosted Its Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 101,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 5.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 344,832 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, up from 781,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.80 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60 million shares to 27.54M shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 1.21M shares. Nomura Asset Company holds 0.07% or 154,949 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 58 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 820,075 are held by Personal Capital Advisors. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 301,079 were reported by Pnc Fincl Gru. Lenox Wealth has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Butensky & Cohen Finance Security holds 1.48% or 47,160 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corp invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $145.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 23,657 shares. Felsinger Donald E also bought $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Thursday, February 7.