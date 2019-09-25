Eagle Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by $576,444; United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 1.47M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 48,037 shares as the company's stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 5.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.00 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 272,365 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19,762 shares to 186,282 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl B.

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Commit To Purchase Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings At $10, Earn 109.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on May 14, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.