Eagle Capital Management Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Market Value Were Volatile, West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 481,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 28.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 27.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 23.96 million shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 230,106 shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 6.41 million shares or 3.60% more from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill holds 15,000 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 227,904 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 16,430 shares. Stonebridge owns 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 88 shares. 175,802 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World holds 0% or 12,350 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 4,395 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 84,140 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,000 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 150,000 shares. Hollencrest Management accumulated 0.03% or 9,288 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 10,397 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 41,946 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $76.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 68,450 shares to 82,953 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

