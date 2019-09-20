Eagle Capital Management Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS); Alkeon Capital Management Cut Applied Matls (AMAT) Position as Share Value Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 50,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.41M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675.22M, up from 15.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 9.38 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC – PLAN WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN MUFG AND MORGAN STANLEY, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY STAKE FELL TO 3.88% APR 17; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 17/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Loveless Kiwi at Two-Year Low as Debt Climbs; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.23 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 6.81 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 86,420 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc holds 1,108 shares. Valueact Ltd Partnership invested in 26.23 million shares or 12% of the stock. Central Comml Bank And Tru Commerce reported 698 shares. Interactive Advsrs owns 2,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amg Bank has 5,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt reported 144,807 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 9,614 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dubuque Bank & Com stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 294,120 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 27,526 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salzhauer Michael reported 16,779 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York, a New York-based fund reported 191,503 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 225,008 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $227.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,584 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl B.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 75,000 shares to 590,481 shares, valued at $110.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOW).