Eagle Capital Management Increases Position in General Electric Co (GE); Northstar Asset Management Has Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $832,050

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $515.41. About 189,236 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 125.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 31.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 56.84 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.81M, up from 25.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 44.49 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.37 million shares to 12.47M shares, valued at $395.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.79M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.