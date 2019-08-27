Eagle Capital Management Increases Position in General Electric Co (GE); Dine Brands Global (DIN) Market Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 125.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 31.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 56.84M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.81 million, up from 25.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 219,149 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 128 shares. Everence Cap has 0.05% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 3,140 shares. 30,600 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 3,500 shares. Millennium Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 99,193 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 835,712 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 53,390 shares. Mufg Americas Holding reported 458 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 161,515 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,363 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 12,753 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 3,980 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited owns 16,195 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.05% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $725.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 268,621 shares to 8.92M shares, valued at $459.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.47 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).