Eagle Capital Management Increases Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Nli International Maintains Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 49,850 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $160.61. About 279,448 shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 158,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.23M, up from 7.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

