Eagle Capital Management Increases Holding in Marriott International (MAR); Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $8.96 Million as Valuation Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 39,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 58,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.24 million, down from 98,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 225,881 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 9.53M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 billion, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 1.10M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 225,008 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $227.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 493,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl A.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.15 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.