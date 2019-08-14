Eagle Capital Management Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $10.00 Million as Valuation Rose; H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) Market Valuation Rose While Channing Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 38.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34M, up from 37.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 2.96 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 712,676 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67 million, up from 695,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 305,442 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller

More important recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is HB Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

