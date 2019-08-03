Eagle Capital Management Increased Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) as Stock Declined; Clark Estates Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $4.71 Million; Stock Price Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 33.05 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 32.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 345,561 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 434,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,062 shares to 29,170 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 101,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.27M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 75,769 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Benin Mngmt Corp has 0.76% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 44,280 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co owns 92.36 million shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 737,805 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 3.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beacon Fincl Group holds 14,572 shares. Tdam Usa reported 93,901 shares. 10,292 are held by Linscomb Williams. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd holds 14.19M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Btc Capital holds 85,301 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs holds 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 384 shares. The Texas-based Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.8% or 71,877 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 18,820 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited reported 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.19% or 327,408 shares. Concorde Asset Lc reported 8,915 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 0.02% or 13,543 shares. Moreover, Kepos LP has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.98% or 215,242 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt reported 50,267 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 259,710 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 701,455 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 43,766 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 12.43M shares.