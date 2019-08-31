Eagle Capital Management Holds Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Position in Wpx Energy (Call) (WPX) by $27.81 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 618,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.06 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 38.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34 million, up from 37.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 628,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,000 shares. First Manhattan owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.27% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership owns 1.98 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 4.27 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 304,680 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 1.20 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust has 9,638 shares. Nwq Inv Co Ltd Liability reported 2.09% stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 533 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 23,621 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares to 26.79 million shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,044 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

