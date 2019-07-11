Eagle Capital Management Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Lowered as Shares Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Maintains Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST)

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 478,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26B, down from 24.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 14.42 million shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 54,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.26M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Always a Bridesmaid? It’s Going to Cost You – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cost Savings, Sales Growth to Aid Darden (DRI) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Dean Foods Gain on Cost Saving & Diversification Plans? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo’s Earnings Beat In Q2 2019 Reaffirms Strong Revenue And Profitability Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,649 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl Sarl invested 0.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 206,343 shares. Zebra Lc reported 1,689 shares. Ally Inc holds 0.32% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Assoc has invested 2.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 15,581 are owned by Fiera Capital. Woodstock Corp holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 26,932 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 0.86% or 51,722 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 2.4% or 184,633 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capstone Fincl Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 3,188 shares. 4,132 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 718,971 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 3,510 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carroll Associates accumulated 18,377 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 5,579 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 61,522 shares in its portfolio. Blue Finance Inc accumulated 0.16% or 5,604 shares. Portland Counsel owns 2.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 74,246 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has 75,522 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Com owns 112,407 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 155,857 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma stated it has 21.85 million shares. 168,905 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Horizon Investments accumulated 68,024 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $579.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).