Eagle Capital Management Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Increased by $576,444; Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 366,077 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 48,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 5.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.00M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 68,645 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK) by 35,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 960,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

