Eagle Capital Management Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Increased by $7.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ares Management Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Has Boosted by $747,880 as Share Value Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 2.22M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Delay 10-K; 22/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – QTRLY REVENUE $255.8 MLN, DOWN 1.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – NORD STREAM 2 CCO ONTYD SPEAKS AT FLAME IN AMSTERDAM; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONSIDERS EXPIRATION OF IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS’ GRACE PERIOD AS A LIMITED DEFAULT; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 09/04/2018 – Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, recognised in Ad Age’s Women To Watch; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 158,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.23 million, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 858,582 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor(CCO) Comments on Recent Capital Markets Activities, Provides Guidance for Second Half – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Double Down on Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock or Buy Uranium? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Media Announces 2019 Interim Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07 million worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Tuesday, May 14. WELLS SCOTT bought 15,000 shares worth $35,442. MORELAND W BENJAMIN bought $913,680 worth of stock or 400,000 shares. On Friday, August 16 HOBSON ANDREW W bought $463,360 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 200,000 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 947,128 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 854,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.

