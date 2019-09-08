Eagle Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $3.70 Million; As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Lowered Stake

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 17,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 22,628 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 39,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.13M shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27 million, up from 15.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 7.01 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 16/05/2018 – Crude oil to hit $90 a barrel as diesel, jet fuel demand soars, Morgan Stanley predicts; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATING GROWTH TO 2 PCT IN 2019 AND 5 PCT IN 2020; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 23/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Reaction to Tariffs Still in Focus; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.17% or 179,053 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 225,037 shares. 257,275 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. Td Asset Mgmt reported 4.33M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has 0.3% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 848,623 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.07% or 1.87M shares. 32,000 were reported by Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 22,726 were accumulated by Montag A Assoc Incorporated. Highlander Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12.61 million shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested in 239,721 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 478,496 shares to 23.54M shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,167 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO – Benzinga” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Expect US Fiscal Stimulus? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Com has 12,767 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,059 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.14% or 13,159 shares. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 29,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,450 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co reported 7,773 shares stake. Private Advisor Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pinnacle Partners Inc reported 29,135 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,848 shares. Hartford Invest Comm reported 48,191 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Company reported 200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 0.05% or 4,646 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co reported 3,779 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) by 3,525 shares to 27,375 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).