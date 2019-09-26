Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Nike (NKE) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 501 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 487 sold and reduced stock positions in Nike Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 981.85 million shares, down from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nike Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 40 to 33 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 433 Increased: 392 New Position: 109.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 86,379 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 18.78M shares with $2.52 billion value, down from 18.86 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Class A stake by 191,956 shares to 6.30M valued at $387.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 10,784 shares and now owns 4.60 million shares. W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.16% above currents $139.54 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.06M are held by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.63 million shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 164,692 shares. L S Advsrs Inc owns 102,779 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. 146,814 were reported by Callahan Advsr Limited Co. Torray Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 187,993 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Advisors has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 1.18M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 3.89% or 7.80M shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,409 shares. Cincinnati Casualty has 80,000 shares. Cadinha Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 144,038 shares. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Llc reported 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 174,647 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 131,043 shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 5.75% invested in the company for 842,136 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Llc has invested 5.18% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 128,262 shares.

The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28M shares traded or 66.40% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $144.42 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 34.42 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.