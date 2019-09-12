Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $552,492 as Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 178.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 5,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 8,375 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 3,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $122.85 lastly. It is down 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 19,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 186,282 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 206,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 37,636 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.77 million shares to 40.12 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 397,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.44M shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $115.20M for 43.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jensen reported 2.05M shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2,503 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares holds 12,625 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital has invested 0.69% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 46,384 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc holds 27,954 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.26% or 991,478 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Llc owns 94,985 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Spinnaker Tru holds 16,476 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc reported 2,122 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.15M shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Com holds 270,094 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 0.15% or 2,133 shares in its portfolio.