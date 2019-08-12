Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Stock Value Declined; Hartford Financial Management Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.24 Million; Share Price Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 33,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 7.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27M, up from 15.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 8.07M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “In Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 12/04/2018 – ITALGAS IG.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.10 FROM EUR 4.60; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 1.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 29/05/2018 – MS SAYS NII WILL HAVE HEALTHY GROWTH BUT AT A SLOWER RATE; 11/05/2018 – FCA: DODGSON PREV AT MORGAN STANLEY, LEHMAN AND DEUTSCHE BANK; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 8,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 154,118 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd holds 16,902 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 9,771 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 206,032 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited holds 0.05% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rbf Cap Llc holds 3.96% or 800,000 shares. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 9,311 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 930 were reported by Ent Financial Corp. Cohen Steers Inc accumulated 124,726 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 2.02M shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,000 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 215,000 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89 million shares to 23,853 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 389,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

