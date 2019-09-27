Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake By $513,812; Splunk (SPLK) Shorts Up By 16.11%

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) had an increase of 16.11% in short interest. SPLK’s SI was 6.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.11% from 5.72M shares previously. With 1.67 million avg volume, 4 days are for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s short sellers to cover SPLK’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 1.09M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 19,762 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 186,282 shares with $5.03M value, down from 206,044 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $16.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.61 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global’s Swiss sale gets antitrust OK – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: My Top 5 Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Freenet has no quick plans to sell Sunrise shares: CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $105.06 million for 38.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $28.13’s average target is 14.16% above currents $24.64 stock price. Liberty Global had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, September 20 to “Sell” rating.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 1.77M shares to 40.12M valued at $1.06B in 2019Q2. It also upped Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 49,594 shares and now owns 8.05M shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Splunk Isn’t Done With Acquisitions Yet – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You May Want to Hold Off on Buying Splunk Stock â€” But Not Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 20.63% above currents $117.55 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. Wedbush maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Tuesday, September 17 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15700 target in Friday, May 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, May 24. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $16300 target. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.