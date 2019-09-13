Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $37.22 Million as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Lowered by $69.71 Million Its Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 193,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879.87M, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $190.8. About 519,246 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 36,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 273,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.43M, down from 310,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 33.36 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 48,976 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $103.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 3.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 646,696 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $70.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

