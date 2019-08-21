Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Value Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 49,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $207.16. About 202,759 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 389,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 18.86 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22B, down from 19.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.98. About 5.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 29,002 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $152.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 99,026 shares. Anderson Hoagland Com has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.83 million shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. Argent holds 2.79% or 225,635 shares. Alpinvest Prtn Bv owns 7,573 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Guild Invest Mgmt reported 11,680 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.46% or 7.85M shares. Great Lakes Llc invested 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 38.41M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 337,554 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.33% or 84,860 shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,500 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Associates reported 27,730 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc stated it has 9,731 shares. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C Worldwide Holdings A S has 7.54% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 55,212 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.32% or 10,332 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 13,400 shares stake. 1,285 are held by Cap Mgmt Va. St Germain D J Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 10,010 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0.9% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Granite Prtnrs Llc holds 54,324 shares. 1,200 were reported by Groesbeck Inv Nj. Fjarde Ap reported 97,391 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares to 28,340 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 18,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (NYSE:SQM).