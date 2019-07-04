Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $172.73 Million; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $4.70 Million

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 23.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16,675 shares to 206,044 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.52M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5,692 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 2.22 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth owns 17,265 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 74,705 shares. Omers Administration invested in 5.94M shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny owns 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,076 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,780 shares. Moreover, Kamunting Street Limited Partnership has 6.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis holds 2.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 83,466 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 134,049 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 435,695 shares. 55,175 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct. Oxbow Llc invested in 0.2% or 34,545 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 18.17M shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29,266 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 3,485 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adirondack accumulated 534 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 7,825 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 3,350 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Ltd Llc. Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 0.17% or 5,371 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Llc holds 9.92% or 169,754 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 20,598 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.08% or 3.23M shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lsv Asset stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 48,967 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il invested in 0.03% or 1,341 shares. Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 24,086 shares.

