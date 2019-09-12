Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2359.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 3.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.74M, up from 138,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 1.04 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Partners Ltd Liability reported 27,935 shares stake. Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 2,948 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, General Electric has 96.24% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19.02 million shares. Manchester Management Lc holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.29% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Shell Asset Management Com has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,909 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 14 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 77 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 9,174 shares. Raymond James & reported 156,336 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,611 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability invested in 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Speece Thorson Cap holds 1.42% or 74,327 shares in its portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 493,552 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $202.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 225,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

