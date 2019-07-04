Eagle Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) as Stock Rose; American Express (AXP) Valuation Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.05 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 32.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89 million shares to 23,853 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 140,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.40M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 24,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cardinal has 1.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loeb Partners Corp owns 96 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte invested in 713,826 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Friess Assocs Ltd Llc owns 384,693 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 255,341 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Com reported 404,556 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 204,090 shares. Iberiabank holds 6,066 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blume Mngmt Incorporated reported 4.38% stake. Tctc Limited Liability Company invested in 1.07% or 496,235 shares. Bb&T Secs accumulated 0.59% or 1.52 million shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.