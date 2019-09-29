Eagle Capital Management Has Increased Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holding By $1.59 Million; Elk Creek Partners Has Increased By $1.34 Million Its Green Dot (GDOT) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 10,784 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 4.60M shares with $678.66 million value, up from 4.59 million last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $8.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 542,754 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 12.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 27,950 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 255,314 shares with $12.49M value, up from 227,364 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 654,271 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 23.00% above currents $123.58 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 21.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Fox Corp Cl A stake by 240,329 shares to 829,344 valued at $30.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,970 shares and now owns 182,584 shares. A was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of stock or 12,500 shares. BRUCKMANN BRUCE also bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Inc has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,680 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 61,542 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 43,177 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Heartland Advsr reported 47,712 shares. London Of Virginia holds 128,344 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 1.22% or 657,923 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.02% or 89,160 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas owns 22,900 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc accumulated 26,245 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 20,102 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GDOT INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GDOT INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Securities Fraud by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Green Dot has $75 highest and $2900 lowest target. $40’s average target is 58.54% above currents $25.23 stock price. Green Dot had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Wood.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 26,398 shares. 7,333 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 78,743 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 85,109 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation, a California-based fund reported 328,205 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Synovus Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 36,292 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.05% stake. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Diversified Invest Strategies Lc holds 95,550 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 1.55 million shares. Federated Pa holds 0.04% or 334,517 shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 778,341 shares. 155,345 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.