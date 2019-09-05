Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Mistras Group (MG) Shorts Up By 13%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) had an increase of 13% in short interest. MG’s SI was 208,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13% from 184,600 shares previously. With 80,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)’s short sellers to cover MG’s short positions. The SI to Mistras Group Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 114,089 shares traded or 44.74% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 389,256 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 18.86 million shares with $2.22B value, down from 19.25 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 15.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.81% above currents $139.43 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 88,134 shares to 15.36M valued at $648.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped C stake by 42,549 shares and now owns 6.48 million shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 16,937 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Partners has 1,905 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 1.48M shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 253,403 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation owns 391,276 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa reported 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 7.48M shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc holds 434,326 shares. Johnson Gp Inc reported 94,563 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,232 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 234,184 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,289 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,808 shares. M&R Management owns 78,586 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mistras Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MG) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MISTRAS Group Acquires New Century Software, a Leading Pipeline Data Management Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MISTRAS scoops up pipeline data management provider – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MISTRAS Group Inc (MG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $810,483 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS, worth $278,540 on Thursday, March 14. Wolk Jonathan H had bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731 on Wednesday, June 5. 15,000 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares with value of $207,750 were bought by Stamatakis Manuel N..

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $436.97 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.