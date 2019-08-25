Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased By $51.49 Million Its Aon Plc (AON) Position; Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiera Capital A has $14.75 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $14.63’s average target is 46.30% above currents $10 stock price. Fiera Capital A had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) rating on Monday, March 25. IBC has “Buy” rating and $14.5 target. The stock of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Canaccord Genuity. See Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $14.75 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc analyzed 302,910 shares as Aon Plc (AON)'s stock rose 7.70%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 4.75M shares with $811.38 million value, down from 5.06M last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 786,158 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 32.83 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 5.54% above currents $189.12 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)