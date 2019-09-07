Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Its Radnet (RDNT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 126,584 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 643,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 5.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51 million for 31.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet Enters into Second Joint Venture with Dignity Health in California – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RadNet (RDNT) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Including Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RadNet Expands its Efforts in Artificial Intelligence – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64B for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv accumulated 0.02% or 3,653 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 3,000 shares stake. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,556 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 1.24M shares. Tctc Holding Limited Co accumulated 6,350 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 3.57M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 10,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs invested 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Middleton And Ma holds 38,283 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.86% or 663,033 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co reported 1,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 109,458 shares.