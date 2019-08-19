Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.11 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $747,030

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 1.03M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 29,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 33,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $277.97. About 173,790 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 978 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Omers Administration invested in 15,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 2.52 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 3.58 million shares. First Republic Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 121,035 shares. Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Prudential holds 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 3.89 million shares. 19,716 were accumulated by Everence. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment LP De has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M&T Bancorp holds 0.95% or 4.89M shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 235,248 shares. Adage Capital Partners Llc has 1.08M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 215,835 shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $339.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Raymond James Na has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Thomasville Comml Bank has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Exane Derivatives reported 347 shares. Advisors Asset reported 86,527 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 180 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Communications reported 0.09% stake. Oregon-based Becker Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). John G Ullman & Assocs owns 25,944 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 1.54% stake. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,494 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 87 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.56% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Congress Asset Management Com Ma invested in 0.88% or 245,266 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.