Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position; Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, June 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of OCUL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of OCUL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $24 target. See Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 99.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 5.89M shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 23,853 shares with $590,000 value, down from 5.92M last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.66B valuation. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 3.00 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity. $379,150 worth of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was sold by Fisher Kenneth M. on Friday, February 1.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stake by 474,359 shares to 4.39 million valued at $365.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 3.60 million shares and now owns 27.54 million shares. Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 2 – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Tuesday, April 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 90,597 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 14,664 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 122,378 shares. Nordea Ab holds 25,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Gru Inc holds 702,626 shares. 62,433 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Twin Tree Lp holds 95,137 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prns Ltd Com owns 2.45% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.50 million shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma owns 17,473 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 40,413 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 14,052 shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Nomura holds 996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,820 were accumulated by Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Com. Century Companies holds 7.93 million shares.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New COO at Ocular Therapeutix – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ocular (OCUL) Gets FDA Nod for Label Expansion of Dextenza – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ocular Therapeutix +7% premarket on DEXTENZA launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ocular Therapeutix: Launch Looms, Insiders Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ocular +7.8% as DEXTENZA gains an indication – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.