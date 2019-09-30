Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 493,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.39 million, down from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 215.08% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 329,390 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 88,653 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 966,235 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 18,935 are held by Private Advisor Gru Lc. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 73 shares. Leuthold Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,174 shares. Friess Associates Lc has 217,704 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Lc has invested 0.3% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Architects Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Philadelphia Tru Communication holds 6,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Quantitative Inv Lc holds 0.29% or 70,566 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 11,900 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EWH) by 57,608 shares to 555,757 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 24.68M shares to 81.52 million shares, valued at $855.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 481,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).