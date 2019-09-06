Eagle Capital Management Decreased Tripadvisor (TRIP) Position By $13.70 Million; Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (SIFY) Shorts Raised By 18.12%

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 268,621 shares as Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)’s stock declined 15.49%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 8.92M shares with $459.16 million value, down from 9.19 million last quarter. Tripadvisor Inc now has $5.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 613,744 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41

Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY) had an increase of 18.12% in short interest. SIFY’s SI was 17,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.12% from 14,900 shares previously. With 26,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s short sellers to cover SIFY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 7,694 shares traded. Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has declined 16.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFY News: 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD INR 261 MLN VS INR 185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Ebitda INR738; 24/04/2018 – Sify reports Revenues of INR 20686 Million for Financial Year 2017-18; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – REVENUE OF INR 6,062 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 VS INR 5,235 MLN IN QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Net INR261M; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Rev INR6.1B; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WAS INR 2275 MLN; 17/04/2018 Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for FY 2017-18 on April 24, 2018

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $70.82M for 18.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. TripAdvisor has $7800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $55.83’s average target is 45.92% above currents $38.26 stock price. TripAdvisor had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 6.72M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,772 shares. 84,100 are held by Shellback L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 84,980 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable Lp holds 0% or 4,603 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 170,242 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Renaissance Technology Lc owns 0.03% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 583,300 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 474,189 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 6,771 are owned by Prudential Pcl. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 116,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 45,182 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 111,543 shares to 33.05 million valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 507,597 shares and now owns 6.21M shares. Class A was raised too.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated information and communications technology solutions and services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $229.29 million. The companyÂ’s Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Centre Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises.

