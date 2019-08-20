Eagle Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by $1.42 Million; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 94,085 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 76,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 4.52M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 101,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 5.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 191,413 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,988 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 10,423 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 11,067 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 90,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 93 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 86,350 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Co holds 9.47M shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 129,632 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 185,000 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.05% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 135,054 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 137,750 were accumulated by Intrepid Cap Mngmt. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 400 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 45,962 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 20,217 shares to 64,430 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 26,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 was bought by Evans Gerald.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 130,006 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $787.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).