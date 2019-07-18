Eagle Capital Management Decreased Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $51.49 Million; Stock Value Rose; Light Street Capital Management Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 302,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.38 million, down from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $195.34. About 14,836 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 23,437 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.19 million for 25.98 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 29,002 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $152.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 130,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 20,592 shares. American Group accumulated 0.04% or 113,918 shares. Light Street Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.44% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Eaton Vance has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 2,600 shares. Sei Invs Comm owns 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 102,811 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 58,975 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 18,715 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 26,193 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 10 shares. Js Management Lc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Nj has 0.06% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Grp One Trading LP invested in 2,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested in 61,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,982 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.