Eagle Capital Management Decreased Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Stake by $16.28 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Miura Global Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.85 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $263.14. About 384,631 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 428,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.04 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.61M, down from 12.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 293,007 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 340,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 365.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 48,976 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $103.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 481,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.02M shares, and has risen its stake in C.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was bought by Ortolf Tom A. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5.