Eagle Capital Management Cut Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position by $34.55 Million; Becker Capital Management Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 493,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.39M, down from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 42,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.33 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 135,729 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Pension holds 839,900 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc owns 2,957 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 498 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 56,957 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co reported 16,713 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.3% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 119,386 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wilkins Counsel stated it has 1.8% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 4.29 million were reported by Pictet Asset Management Limited. The California-based Aperio Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 36,567 shares to 525,336 shares, valued at $44.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,835 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 234,158 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudock Group Limited Liability accumulated 413 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 425,632 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0.14% or 70,628 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 1,650 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 297,315 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 7,740 shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 10,564 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fruth Investment stated it has 0.16% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 8,226 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital accumulated 0.07% or 191,868 shares.